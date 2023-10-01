Mickey Arthur lands in India ahead of Pakistan’s first World Cup match

Director of Pakistan cricket team Mickey Arthur arrives in Hyderbad, India on October 1, 2023. — PCB

Director of Pakistan cricket team Mickey Arthur on Sunday joined the national team in the Indian the city of Hyderabad days ahead of Pakistan’s first match against the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup 2023.



Pakistan's first match is scheduled for October 6 against the Netherlands.

Having previously served as the head coach for the Pakistan team, Arthur returned to take on his role with the Pakistan team in India.

PCB appointed him for this position in April, where his responsibilities include planning and strategising the gameplay for the Pakistan men's team.

During his previous tenure as coach from 2016 to 2019, Pakistan achieved remarkable success, becoming the top team in Tests and T20Is. Under Arthur's coaching, they secured a significant victory in 2017 by winning the ICC Champions Trophy.

In a recent World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand, Pakistan set a challenging target of 346 runs. However, New Zealand emerged victorious, chasing the score with the loss of only five wickets.

The Green Shirts will play Australia on October 3 in their second warm-up match before they begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 — vs England in Kolkata

The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.