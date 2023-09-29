VIDEO: Wally, 'emotional support' alligator, stopped from watching Philadelphia Phillies game

An "emotional support" alligator was denied entry in the second game of the Philadelphia Phillies' last home series of the regular season played against the Pittsburgh Pirates.



To the surprise of witnesses, Joie Henney brought Wally the alligator to the Philadelphia Phillies' stadium before their game against Pittsburgh.

Wally, also known as WallyGator, has thousands of fans on social media and is frequently seen being held or kissed. He is regarded as a support animal.

Speaking to Sky News, Henney claimed that although they were scheduled to see the players, the team had already begun warming up when they arrived.

"It was no big deal," he said, adding they simply turned and went home.

"We were going to go in down below [the stadium], but they were practising for the game and couldn't have visitors."

"They're going to get a hold of us before they go to their next game," he claimed. "Soon players will get to meet him."

The Phillies' official website has information about their support animal policy.

It states, "Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited."

Henney, who rescues reptiles, said he first met Wally after his friend captured him in Florida and dropped him off "as a joke" in September 2015.

"But the joke's on him now," he said.

He claimed that Wally will never bite and that no one understands why; even his food must be dead and given to him.

He has subsequently assisted Henney, who claims the alligator is just as much of a support animal.

"He's got a lot of people's attention, he's famous for hugs and kisses."