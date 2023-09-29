Jennifer Aniston reveals she gushes over THIS Friends co-star

Jennifer Aniston when she was shooting for her career-breaking role in 90's sitcom Friends as Rachel Green, had a crush on her co-star David Schwimmer, who played Ross.

Ross and Rachel will forever be remembered as an iconic pop culture couple since the actors who play them openly admitted to having a crush on each other while season 1 of the enduring comedy was being filmed.

David and Jennifer discussed how they were crushing on one other when the episode was being filmed and how they occasionally cuddled on the couch during the Friends reunion special on HBO Max.

Even though they were both in different relationships when the show was being filmed, they never broke any lines.

“The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” David Schwimmer said, years after the Friends debut in 1994. “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other,” added Jennifer Aniston

Talking about the mutual feelings, Jennifer Aniston said, “I just remember saying one time to David, it's gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television. Sure enough! The first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

The two performed a table reading of Ross and Rachel's first kiss as clips from the original sequence were shown on screen, recalling their time filming the series.

“I thought back on the very first year or two when we would have breaks from rehearsal, there were moments when we would cuddle on the couch,” said David Schwimmer.

When asked to elaborate on their times together, The Good Morning show star replied, “We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch.”