Kylie Jenner amps up Paris Fashion Week in figure hugging dress

Kylie Jenner has donned an eye-blinding glittery dress to Paris Fashion Week and looked more radiant than ever.

The 26-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics added some glitz to the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 runway show on Thursday by donning a floor-length, halter-neck gown covered in crystals. The chest of the shimmering silver dress has a keyhole cutout.

Jenner accessorised the outfit with dangling gold earrings, a pair of revealing heels from the designer, and curled hair.

On Thursday, the Kardashians star uploaded several pictures of her outfit to Instagram with the caption "@schiaparelli." In a second upload of the same outfit, Jenner could be seen filming herself getting ready for the concert and posing for pictures while listening to Lana Del Ray's song West Coast.

“What a dreaaamm,” wrote Jenner, also mentioning the brand’s creative director Daniel Roseberry in her post.

Jenner apart from attending the show, also supported her sister Kendall Jenner, who closed the runway in a strapless red sequin dress and a dramatic hairstyle.

As she applauded from the front row, a pleased Kylie uploaded several videos of her model sister, 27, walking the runway. "Yes! Oh, yes," Kylie exclaimed as Kendall rocked the runway.

After the performance, Kendall posted several mirror photos and runway videos to Instagram to commemorate the evening.