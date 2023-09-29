Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of exceeding 'all negative expectations'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of exceeding 'all negative expectations'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are under fire for asking a school to sign a "gagging clause", has been warned over 'new low'.

The California-based couple have been warned that they are "sinking" following a school event row this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly arranged a visit to a Harlem school in 2021 that came with a gagging clause for staff and students attending a reading of the Duchess' book "The Bench".



Children at the school - most of whom came from disadvantaged backgrounds - were given new cushions to sit on as they listened to the Duchess talk, something that has rubbed some commentators the wrong way.



Jan Moir, Daily Mail columnist, lashed out at Meghan and Harry in her own words, saying she couldn't believe the couple could "sink any lower".

The royal expert showed no mercy to the Sussexes for their move, accusing them of exceeding "all negative expectations".

Taking a brutal dig at the Harry and Meghan for their alleged attention-seeking stunts, the columnist said: "For if poverty is regrettable, at least it can be photogenic. Especially when the Sussexes' Netflix crew was filming every oh-so-casually humanitarian moment for the Harry & Meghan documentary, which was released in December 2022."

