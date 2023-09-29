Apple’s ‘Argylle’ first trailer sees Henry Cavill staring opposite Dua Lipa

Apple’s Argylle first trailer just got out and it features Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and a lot more.



Thursday morning saw the release of the first trailer for Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle.

Henry Cavill, Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa are among the all-star cast members of Argylle.

Having made her acting debut in Barbie with Cena, the movie marks Lipa's second feature.

The Apple Original Film/Universal movie is familiar ground for Vaughn, whose previous three movies, the Kingsman trilogy, all included his irreverent sense of humor and were spy movies.

More hints of Argylle's story can be found in the trailer.

Viewers find out that Argylle (Cavill) is a made-up super spy created by shy author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), whose life is thrown upside down when some genuine spies start looking for her because her new novel is a little too accurate.

Argylle premieres in theaters on February 2, 2024, and is afterwards made available on Apple TV+.

Watch Argylle trailer below:



