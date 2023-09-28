Taylor Swift to attend Travis Kelce's weekend match at MetLife Stadium: report

file footage

Taylor Swift is set to make yet another appearance at the upcoming NFL game of her rumored beau Travis Kelce.



NFL insider Jordan Schultz took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal that the Grammy winner will take on the bleachers to cheer on Kelce at his team Kansas City Chiefs' game against New York Jets.

The game will be played in New York City over the weekend.

“Sources: Taylor Swift plans to be in attendance for the #Chiefs vs #Jets game to watch Travis Kelce,” tweeted Schultz on Wednesday.

“Everyone getting together for Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.”

It is pertinent to note that Shultz was also the first to break the news of Swift's attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs game last week.

Meanwhile, a tip to Instagram celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi revealed that Taylor Swift's team has been in contact with the NFL organizers to have her friends join her for the game in the VIP suite.

”Looking for 5 seats! Which mean 4 have to go,” read the tip. ”NFL ticketing world is THROWN by this lmao.”

The Midnight Rain singer joined Kelce's mother and friends at the bleachers on Sunday, as the NFL player steered the Chiefs towards the victory.

Swift and Kelce later left the venue side by side, to enjoy their victory in a more intimate setting.