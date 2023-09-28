Holly Willoughby dress today: TV star poses in floral ahead of This Morning gig

Holly Willoughby regularly shows off her outfits of the day for This Morning

As Holly Willoughby continues to obediently give a run down of her looks each morning on her social media, fans rally behind to offer their verdict everyday.

The 42-year-old television personality has efficiently curated her Instagram feed as a look book inspiration with her outfits on This Morning.

For this week, Willoughby experimented with a number of styles, including a short skirt, long dress, a floral print and a monochromatic design among others.

Holly Willoughby's latest Instagram update offered a peek into her look for today, i.e., Thursday, Sept. 28.

The This Morning star looked radiant in a blue floral colored mini dress from Me and Em, paired with nude high heels pumps and blow-dried hairs.

Fans flooded the star's comment sections with compliments for the look styled by celebrity stylist Danielle Whiteman.

"Cute," wrote one.

"Wow xxx beautiful," gushed another.

Besides her usual outfit of the day photo, Willoughyby introduced the guests who will be taking the sofa at the show.

Josie Gibson will co-host the show with the presenter, as Laurence Roderick Llewelyn-Bowen "paints us" and Emmy-winner Michelle Visage will join them to talk Drag Race UK Season 5.