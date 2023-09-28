What did Joe Jonas see on ring camera that led to Sophie Turner split?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split earlier this month

The final straw that led Joe Jonas file for divorce from Sophie Turner has been revealed.

According to Us Weekly, a source claimed the Jonas Brothers star caught Turner slandering him on a footage from security camera at their home.

“It wasn’t anything more than that,” assured the insider.

“But that was the final straw," they added.

TMZ previously reported that Joe discovered the Game of Thrones alum in a scandalous position on the Ring camera that made him realize their marriage was over.

It's unclear what she actually said that made the Sucker singer fume to the brink of divorce, however, another source told the outlet that Sophie believed Joe was "too controlling" prior to their estrangement.

Jonas filed for divorce from the actress earlier this month.

In a statement released on the pair's Instagram accounts, they insisted that it was a "mutual," and "united" decision, contradicting Turner's previous claims that she found out about the divorce via media.

On Sept. 20, the Do Revenge actress sued her estranged husband for wrongfully detaining their two kids, daughter Willa, 3, and 14-month-old toddler, in the U.S.

Despite a judge ruling for the kids to stay in New York until the divorce is finalized, pals of the former couple believe that "neither one is going to acquiesce to the other," prompting the whole fiasco to "go on for a very long time."