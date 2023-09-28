Alia Bhatt pens sweet birthday note for her ‘happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt dedicated a witty yet romantic tribute to her husband Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday.
The 30-year-old actress dropped some adorable intimate moments with the love of her life on Instagram.
The Gangubai actress wrote, "My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical."
As the actress shared the lovely birthday post, several fans including Bollywood celebrities extended warm wishes for the Barfi actor.
Apart from Alia, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note for her son as they celebrate his 41st birthday.
The veteran Bollywood actress wrote, "Happy birthday, feel grateful for this special human being."
In addition to this, Ranbir’s cousin sister and actress, Kareena Kapoor shared a cute childhood photo of him, saying, "Happy birthday you legend."
Ranbir and Alia were in a relationship for five years and tied the knot on April 14, 2022.
Later, in June, the Heart of Stone actress surprised everyone when she announced her pregnancy, and gave birth to a baby girl named Raha in November, 2022.
