New entertainment on the way as Meta unveils AI-powered chatbots with appearances of celebrities

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg making announcements about latest launches. Screengrab of a YouTube video.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg revealed a host of groundbreaking products set to redefine our digital landscape.

The stars of the show were Meta's ingenious chatbots, enhanced with the unique personalities of celebrities.



Chatbots with a twist



Meta's latest innovation, the Meta AI chatbot, stole the limelight.

Powered by the robust Llama 2 language model, this chatbot is not your run-of-the-mill virtual assistant. It's designed to deliver entertainment and connection, transforming interactions with technology.

Whether settling disputes or offering advice, Meta AI is at your service through messaging, going beyond standard query responses.



But what truly sets it apart is its infusion of celebrity personas. A select group of high-profile personalities, including Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, and Charli D'Amelio, have lent their charm and wit to these chatbots.

Each chatbot embodies the unique characteristics of its celebrity counterpart, promising a captivating and personalised user experience.

Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses

Meta's cutting-edge smart glasses, in partnership with Ray-Ban, took their turn in the spotlight.

The new generation of smart eyewear, available from October 17th at £299, boasts an integrated Meta AI assistant. Beyond simply capturing photos, these glasses enable users to livestream their real-world experiences directly to Facebook and Instagram, ushering in a new era of instant, immersive sharing.



Quest 3: Revolutionary mixed reality headset

Meta's Quest 3 headset, set to hit the market on October 10th, is positioned as the ultimate mixed-reality device.

With a starting price of £500, it offers an accessible alternative to Apple's higher-priced Vision Pro headset. Users can revel in virtual experiences while maintaining a connection to the real world via a live video feed.

Generative AI to spur your creativity

Meta's foray into generative AI was another highlight of the event. This AI marvel can craft text responses and produce photo-realistic images, adding an element of creativity and surprise to interactions with technology.

The Meta Connect conference, Meta's first in-person event since the pandemic began, garnered attention from investors and tech aficionados alike.

Mark Zuckerberg's emphasis on accessibility and affordability underscores Meta's ongoing mission to redefine our digital future with innovative, personality-infused chatbots and cutting-edge tech.