Queen Rania posts heart-warming birthday wish for Princess Iman, Salma

Queen Rania posted a photo with her daughters Princess Salma (left) and Princess Iman (right) to celebrate their September birthdays. — Instagram@queenrania

Queen Rania of Jordan wished her daughters, Princesses Iman and Salma, a happy birthday in a touching Instagram post featuring an unseen picture of the three taken during Queen's daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa's henna party.

Princess Iman will turn 27 on Wednesday, while Princess Salma turned 23 on Tuesday.

“My whole heart! Happy birthday to my sweet daughters, I cherish you more and more every day,” Rania captioned the snap, which showed her and her daughters posing closely and smiling at the camera. The previously unseen picture was taken at the henna party Queen Rania threw for her daughter-in-law Rajwa Alseif in May ahead of her June 1 wedding to Crown Prince Hussein.

Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hasheem are the four children of Queen Rania and King Abdullah of Jordan. Princess Rajwa will eventually rule as queen since Hussein, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's eldest son, is heir to the throne, People reported.

At the beginning of the summer, the two exchanged vows in a lavish royal wedding that served as a royal reunion. Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the royals who made the big celebration trip to Amman. Rajwa, who was given the title of princess on their wedding day, and Crown Prince Hussein were married almost a year after the announcement of their engagement.

Princess Rajwa has since accepted life in the royal family and visited Sun Valley, Idaho, in the United States in July with her husband and in-laws. She went to Washington, DC last week with Prince Hussein to engage with lawmakers regarding the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States.

Queen Rania also shared the advice she gave Princess Rajwa before she and Hussein made their engagement public last summer.

"One of the first things, just before my son announced his engagement, I took Rajwa to the side and the first thing I told her was that there's no such thing as 100 per cent approval rating," the Queen of Jordan told Hoda Kotb of NBC's Today show. "You're always going to have people that are against you, and the advice that I want to give you is 'Please try not to read the comments.'

"You know, you're just going to have self-doubt, and there's always going to be negativity — and it's not about you, it's from the person. They're unhappy in their own lives. So don't carry that unhappiness... it'll shake your confidence," she continued. "You just need to develop healthy habits around technology, and that's what you try to teach your kids. Not to stay away necessarily from their phones, but to interact with them in a healthier way and to also establish that balance.”