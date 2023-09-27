Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking plea in emotional video

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has shared an emotional video, making a heartbreaking appeal to save dogs from being euthanized as pet shelters across California run out of space.

The star shared a clip from the charity I Love Rescue, based in the western state that campaigns for animal rights and highlights the plight of dogs in shelters who are scheduled to be euthanized.

In the clip, a dog called Lenny was filmed looking outside of a cage, and Jennifer urged her followers to adopt the pup.

Aniston pleaded: "So many sweet pups that need to be rescued [broken heart emoji]. Don't overlook Lenny [praying emoji]."



Jennifer is a keen dog lover and owns three canines herself, Clyde, Sophie and the adorably named Lord Chesterfield. She has previously owned two other dogs, named Norman and Dolly, but they sadly died in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

Speaking about her love of animals with People, the 54-year-old said: "My friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes.

"And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it's all about whether they are going to be happy."