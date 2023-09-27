King Charles may be ‘skipped’ over Prince William’s soaring popularity

Prince William will become a better monarch than King Charles

Prince William has been suggested to become a greater monarch than King Charles after the Prince soared in ratings as the most popular among the Royal Family besides his wife Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales’ made a lasting impression among the American residents during his visit to the United States last week.

In a conversation with GB News, a New Yorker suggested that William should take over his father’s King Charles’ reign during his lifetime.

"I hate to say it but once William takes the reins I think it will be a much different sentiment,” affirmed the royal watcher on the long-term survival of the monarchy.

"I think people want William to skip Charles, even though I think that he's going to be a great King and he is a great King,” she continued.

"I think once he [William] gets the reins, I think things are going to change and I think they will survive long term,” the fan added.

As per a recent survey by YouGov, William was voted the most popular royal with a rating of 74, while Kate followed closely behind with 62%.