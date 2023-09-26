Prince William sounds off alarm bells after Meghan Markle's $200k ring goes missing

Prince William was not pleased to hear that Meghan Markle was not wearing her engagement ring

Prince William has reportedly demanded to know what has happened to Meghan Markle's engagement ring after the former actress failed to wear it on multiple occasions.

Sources told New Idea that the Prince of Wales was not pleased to see the Duchess of Sussex not wearing the engagement ring given to her by Prince Harry which held sentimental value due to its attachment to his late mother Princess Diana's memory.

The ring's design featured a big diamond that was sourced from Botswana along with two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana's collection.

"He’s putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what’s going on," sources told the publication.

"Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William. He’s always protective of his mother’s legacy and her jewellery was such an important part of that," the insider said.

"The memories he has of her wearing each piece will never go away."

After the former actress emerged not wearing the sparkler at her latest appearance at Prince Harry's Invictus Games, the Duchess seemingly caused 'alarm bells' to go off at Buckingham Palace.

"None of it makes sense that she’d not be proudly wearing it in Germany," one souce said.

"And it’s safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace."

According to reports, Meghan sent the ring off for repairs, while others alluded that she damaged the band and lost the diamonds of her $200,000 ring, however the veracity of the claims have yet to be confirmed.