Selena Gomez ‘mystery man’ identity revealed amid rumoured new romance

Selena Gomez was recently spotted looking overjoyed as she was leaving her hotel in Paris with a mystery man who had his arm around her.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, who was dressed in a leopard-print dress under a black leather jacket, was seemingly heading out with her pals Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

The Single Soon single was also seen attending a football match in the French city at The Parc des Princes Stadium on Sunday.

According to Page Six, before Gomez left her hotel, the Rare Beauty founder broke away from her suitor for a few moments to stop and take pictures with waiting fans.

The mystery man caught the attention of many fans as they speculated if Gomez had started dating again. Although, it was quickly revealed that the mystery man was not the Disney alum’s love interest but a boyfriend of her friend.

After the Page Six report, a fan pointed out that the man is Ramsey Austin, who is dating Theresa Mingus, one of Gomez’s closest friends.

During their Paris outing, Mingus was part of their group, dressed in a grey blazer, as she enjoyed watching the game.

The mystery man speculation came after The Wizards of Waverly Place alum addressed her relationship status with a hilarious Tik Tok.

She wore her hair in two pigtail braids and lip-synced to the audio, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b***h! Y’all be safe out there.”