Lee Sang Yeob all set to walk down aisle with non-celebrity girlfriend: Details

Lee Sang Yeob to walk down aisle with non-celebrity girlfriend in March

Lee Sang Yeob and her non-celebrity girlfriend announced their wedding plans as the couple is all set to tie the knot in March 2024.



As the reports of South Korean star's marriage circulated online, his agency released an official statement, revealing the details of 40-year-old actor’s wedding.

As per Soompi, the statement read, "Hello. This is actor Lee Sang Yeob’s agency UB Management Group. We would like to convey our position regarding actor Lee Sang Yeob’s marriage reports from today."

The actor, who is currently seen on popular K-drama, My Lovely Boxer, has begun the wedding preparations with his girlfriend whose identity has not been revealed.

"As reported today, it is true that Lee Sang Yeob is currently preparing for a wedding with his non-celebrity bride-to-be in March of next year," it further said.



The statement concluded with a request from Lee's fans and well-wishers to respect the privacy of the soon-to-be bride and groom.



"However, since they have just started preparing for the wedding, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide detailed information. Once the specific schedule is confirmed, we will notify you again. Thank you."



The renowned K-drama actor’s fans expressed their immense happiness over the upcoming wedding of their favourite celebrity.

A fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "My celebrity crush finally going to be out of the market. Congratulations to him and wishing him all the best."

"Congratulations to Lee Sang Yeob on his upcoming marriage! Wishing him a lifetime of happiness and love," another chimed in.

