Lone survivor of Australian lethal mushroom mystery discharged from hospital

This picture shows a "death cap mushroom." — Popular Science/File

An Australian who unknowingly consumed the same plate of toxic mushrooms that killed three other diners has been discharged from the hospital Saturday, according to his family.

Ian Wilkinson, 68, left the hospital nearly two months after consuming a beef Wellington dish at a family meal that was thought to include "death cap" mushrooms, according to a statement sent by his family late Saturday.

Experts suggest that each lethal mushroom contains enough poison to kill a healthy adult.

Despite having fallen gravely ill after eating the contaminated meal, Wilkinson has made "significant progress in his recovery" and was discharged Friday, his family said.

The statement continued: "This milestone marks a moment of immense relief and gratitude for Ian and the entire Wilkinson family."

Other diners including Wilkinson's wife Heather, as well as married couple Don and Gail Patterson, all died after also experiencing food poisoning symptoms.

The lethal mushroom mystery gripped the media's attention after Erin Patterson cooked and served the beef Wellington for her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail, as well as the Wilkinson couple, on July 29, in Leongatha, Australia.

Erin Patterson has been named as a suspect because she appeared to remain in good health despite her four guests falling gravely ill.

She was married to Don and Gail's son Simon, but the couple had been living separately for some time.

According to AFP, she has not been charged and police have provided no evidence of wrongdoing.

Erin Patterson has reportedly said that she unknowingly bought the deadly mushrooms from a grocery store and that the poisonings were accidental.

Death cap mushrooms sprout freely throughout wet, warm parts of Australia and are easily mistaken for edible varieties. They reportedly taste sweeter than other types of mushrooms but possess potent toxins that slowly poison the liver and kidneys.