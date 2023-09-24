Alligator with human remains spotted in Florida

An American alligator near a canal in the Everglades National Park, Florida. — AFP/File

Residents in the city Largo of Florida are terrified as a giant alligator was spotted with human remains in its mouth, leaving people wondering who the unfortunate person was as there were earlier attacks reported, according to local media.

According to a report from WFLA, Jamarcus Bullard said he saw the alligator and a body in the water on 134th Avenue North Friday afternoon.

"I threw a rock at the gator just to see if it was really a gator and like it pulled the body like it was holding on to the lower part of the torso, and pulled it under the water," he told WFLA.

The onlooker was astonished and promptly started to capture the moment on his cell phone and contacted authorities. A video he shared with the news station showed an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission measuring the massive animal.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the 13-foot, 8.5-inch male alligator was removed from the water and was "humanely killed". The remains of an adult were also recovered.

There were no details released about the person whose remains were found in the mouth of the giant reptile and an investigation is underway into the matter. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

After learning about the incident, the residents were alerted.

Jennifer Dean told WFLA that her children frequently walk by the canal. "So it’s really scary," she said.

Bullard said he walks by the waterway to and from work and will be more vigilant now.

In June, authorities reported a woman who was attacked by an alligator and was killed while she was walking with her dog in South Carolina in the Spanish Wells community on Hilton Head Island.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office had said that the officials responded at about 9:30am Tuesday after receiving a report of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering a golf course in the Spanish Wells community on Hilton Head Island.

According to officials, a 69-year-old resident of the community was located at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive.

"Rescue efforts were made and an alligator appeared and was guarding the woman, interrupting emergency efforts," the sheriff's office said. "The gator was safely removed from the area and the woman's body was recovered."