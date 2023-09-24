Michael Caine's recipe for happy 90, Ditch snacking, sporty footwear, YOUNGER spouse

Michael Caine, who had starred in more than 160 films, shared a tip to live a good life at 90.

Michael Caine, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, has disclosed his personal formula for a long and joyous life.

In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday's You Magazine, Sir Michael shared his keys to longevity, which include marrying a younger woman, abstaining from between-meal snacking, and making trainers a constant companion – all while being mindful of avoiding accidents.

The actor embarked on his enduring journey with a younger wife when he married model Shakira Baksh in 1973. At the time, she was 26 years old, and he was 40.

Their union has yielded a daughter named Natasha and the joy of three cherished grandchildren, all of whom Sir Michael believes play a pivotal role in keeping his spirit youthful.

He expressed, "You want to live forever to see what they do with their lives."

In his latest film, The Great Escaper, Sir Michael takes on the role of a Second World War veteran who's on a daring escape from his care home to attend the 70th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy.