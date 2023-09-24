Ukraine breaks Russian defence lines in southern parts amid counteroffensive

Ukrainian servicemen manoeuver a German-made self-propelled anti-aircraft (SPAAG), better known as the Flakpanzer Gepard, in the region of Kyiv on July 26, 2023. — AFP

A Ukrainian general claimed Saturday that the forces have breached the defence lines of Russia in the southern part of the country as the powerful attack on Moscow's Black Sea Fleet reported to have killed senior naval officials in Crimea.

The claims were put forth by General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy who is leading the Ukrainian counteroffensive as he told CNN in an interview aired Friday that "on the left flank [near the village of Verbove] we have a breakthrough and we continue to advance further."

The Ukrainian counteroffensive, launched recently amid reports of slow progress, is aimed at regaining the lost territories from Russia since it started its special military operation in February 2022.



Progress has been slow, with much of the territory heavily mined, but Kyiv has in recent weeks reported making strategic advances in the Zaporizhzhia region.



"Not as fast as it was expected, not like in the movies about the Second World War," Tarnavskiy said, adding it was important "not to lose this initiative".

Last month Kyiv declared a strategic victory when it recaptured the southern village of Robotyne.

Tarnavskiy said a major breakthrough would be if Kyiv recaptured the city of Tokmak — 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the front line — which fell to Moscow's forces at the initial phase of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian artilleryman fires a 2A36 Giatsint-B field gun toward Russian positions near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region on June 23, 2023. — AFP

Retaking Tokmak would allow Ukrainian forces to push further toward occupied Melitopol and annexed Crimea.

"I think it [a breakthrough] would happen after Tokmak," he said, but warned: "At the moment [Russian forces] are relying on the depth of their defensive line there."

Tarnavskiy disagreed with some predictions that Ukraine's push could be further slowed in the coming winter months.

"The weather can be a serious obstacle during advance, but considering how we move forward, mostly without vehicles, I don't think [it] will heavily influence the counteroffensive," he said.

Titanic work

The general explained the conflict his country is engaged in which is taking place in the south.

"Right now, neither the enemy nor us uses large formations, companies, battalions or brigades. We use assault squads, groups of 10 to 15 men."

"They conduct titanic work of concentrating enemy fire on them and using all the means they have to use to survive."

The interview was published a day after Kyiv struck Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, claiming to have killed "senior" commanders.

The army said the strike had happened during "a meeting of the Russian navy's leadership".

Kyiv's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said the attack killed "at least nine people", including generals, in comments to Voice of America.

"The details of the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and the result is dozens of dead and wounded occupants, including senior fleet commanders," the Ukrainian army said.

THe claims are yet to be verified.

The success

General Tarnavskiy said the counteroffensive's success depended not only on what happens on the front but also on "destroying command centres" that create "a mess on the battlefield".

Strikes on Crimea improved morale for Ukrainian troops, he added. "It helps us, but it also gives us hope for the future."

At the UN in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Saturday said Western powers, through their support to Ukraine, of effectively entering into direct war against Moscow.

"You can call it anything you want, but they are fighting with us, they are straight-up fighting with us," he told the media.

"We call it a hybrid war, but that doesn't change things," Lavrov said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was headed for home after addressing the UN and talks in Washington with the US Congress and President Joe Biden, who pledged the imminent arrival of US tanks to bolster Ukraine's arsenal.

The Ukrainian leader took to X [formerly Twitter] Saturday to announce he met Sudan's army chief and de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan during a stopover in Ireland.

"I'm grateful to Sudan for its constant support for Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zelensky said, at a time when Kyiv is seeking to counter growing Russian influence in Africa.

The two leaders had talked of "common security challenges, particularly the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia".

Zelensky also said he made a brief halt in the Polish city of Lublin during the afternoon to decorate two Polish volunteers.