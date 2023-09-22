Zayn Malik pens sweet birthday wish to daughter Khai: ‘My everything’

Zayn Malik celebrated his and Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai's third birthday with a sweet note on social media.
The former One Direction member who rarely posts on Instagram, dropped some adorable unseen snaps celebrating his daughter’s special day.
The 30-year-old wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known."
The Night Changes singer showered love on his daughter as he reminisced good times spent with Khai.
"Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone? my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life."
Earlier, the model also shared sweet moments from her daughter's Frozen-themed birthday party.
Reportedly, Malik and Hadid started dating in late 2015, and their on-off romance made them one of the most sought-after celebrity couples.
The couple broke up in 2021 after welcoming their daughter in 2020.
