VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi's valima dazzles with star-studded guests

Shaheen Shah Afridi (second right) poses with Sameen Rana (left), Haris Rauf (third left), Atif Rana (third right) and Aqib Javed (right). — Geo News

Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's valima reception took place between family and friends in the federal capital on Thursday night.



The star pacer has been married to Pakistan's famous former all-rounder Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi.

The valima was a star-studded event as several cricket stars and luminaries graced it with their presence.

Videos and pictures from the event circulating on social media showed Shaheen's teammates Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq. Other individuals from the cricketers fraternity, such as Lahore Qalandars' Atif Rana, Sameen Rana and Aqib Javed, also came to convey their best wishes to the newlyweds.



In addition to the aforementioned cricket-related personalities, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan added to the festivities with their warm wishes and congratulatory messages.

Shaheen was dressed in an all-black three-piece suit with the same coloured shirt, as traditionally worn by Pakistani grooms on their valima receptions. However, pictures of the bride were not shared as the family maintained strict privacy.

Shahid Afridi was also seen wearing a black coat-pants with a white shirt.

The couple's wedding celebrations have been the talk of the town and this reception served as a grand follow-up to their union.

The wedding festivities started with a mehndi ceremony on Monday.

Shaheen tied the knot with Ansha in February when their nikkah was solemnised at a local mosque in Karachi in the presence of close relatives of both families.

The couple’s engagement had already taken place two years ago.

Earlier this year, while speaking on the Geo News show, the left-armer had revealed that it was his wish to marry Ansha.

"It was my wish and Alhumdulillah [thanks to Allah Almighty] it is fulfilled now," a blushing Shaheen had told the interviewer.

When Shaheen was asked whether Ansha feels jealous about his female fan following, the star pacer had said he was not sure about it.

"I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that," the cricketer had quipped.

Further, the host had asked Shaheen about upsetting plenty of female fans by getting engaged at an early age.

At this, Shaheen said: "I found my heart and that's enough for me."