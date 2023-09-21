VIDEO: Trudeau says 'have credible information' about India's involvement in Nijjar’s murder

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday emphasised that he took his earlier comments very seriously and that Canada has "credible information" about the Indian agency's involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



The murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey was carried out by agents of the Indian government, according to Trudeau.

"There are credible reasons to believe that agents of the government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil," said Trudeau, referring to Nijjar as a 'Canadian', who was included in the list of designated terrorists by India.

He claimed that he meant every word he said on Monday, and that Canada has "credible information" that Indian government operatives were involved in the murder of Nijjar.

"Standing up for the rule of law, highlighting how unacceptable it would be for any country to be involved in the killing of a citizen on their own home soil, is something we will continue to stand on," said Trudeau.

In addition, Trudeau requested the Indian government's help, saying he merely wanted to ensure the safety of Canadians. "We demand that the Indian government take this issue seriously and ensure that justice is served in this case. I'm going to keep working to keep Canadians secure," he declared.

Additionally, he claimed to have discussed his concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "direct and frank" chat.

"We have an independent justice system and robust processes that will follow its course and we call upon the government of India to engage with us to move forward on getting to the truth of this matter," Trudeau added.

The leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was fatally shot in June outside a gurdwara in Surrey, Canada.

Three months after the incident, Trudeau declared that the Indian government was being looked into by Canada's security services for alleged involvement in Nijjar's murder.