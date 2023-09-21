Michael Caine hints at his retirement from acting after The Great Escaper

Michael Caine has recently hinted at his retirement from acting career after the release of his upcoming movie, The Great Escaper, opposite the late Glenda Jackson.



In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Miss Congeniality star revealed Covid pandemic put an end to his career in 2020 prior to signing in The Great Escaper.

“I was so happy to do it,” said Caine.

The Italian Job actor continued, “I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written.”

Caine opened up about his movement difficulty while filming scene for the forthcoming movie.

“They gave me a very good walking stick, and I was able to do scenes that needed that. I’d just do them once, and then fall over,” he explained.

Caine remarked, “But just one take, and that’s it. Forget it.”

When questioned about bringing a closure to eight-decade acting career, Caine shared that he was “sort of retired already”.

Caine stated, “I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that.”

“I’ve had the best possible life I could have thought of. The best possible wife, and the best possible family. They may not be a family that other people would say is the best possible family – but the best possible family for me,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, The Great Escaper is set to release in cinemas on October 6.