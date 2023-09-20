Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy provides health update after his hospitalization

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, has provided an update on his health following his recent hospitalization in Italy.

Liam Payne had undergone urgent medical tests shortly after canceling his South American tour due to a "serious kidney infection."

Kate took to TikTok on Tuesday to offer reassurance about Liam's condition, stating, "He is doing so much better. He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands."

Later in the day, Kate attended the launch of Bugzy Malone's Creative for House of Vision fragrance at The Twenty Two in London.

She looked stunning in a blue dress that showcased her figure, paired with tall white heels and a matching shoulder bag.

Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and she accessorized with small silver earrings.

Amidst Liam's recent health concerns, friends have expressed their worries about his ability to adapt to life outside of One Direction.

One close friend shared, "It doesn't come as a huge surprise — his lifestyle has been on a bit of a downward spiral for a while.

Liam struggled so much in the band due to the heavy workload and being in the spotlight.

He was just a normal lad before One Direction, so living life in this bubble felt alien to him, and the restrictions really took their toll.

His partying since the band's break could well be a reaction to this."

The situation has clearly been distressing for Liam's family, with his mother visibly emotional as she spoke about her son's emergency trip to the hospital.



