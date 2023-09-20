Vanna White signs new contract with 'Wheel of Fortune' with a salary boost

Vanna White resolves lengthy contract dispute with 'Wheel of Fortune.'

After months of intense negotiations, Vanna White, beloved co-host of Wheel of Fortune, has successfully extended her contract on the iconic game show for an additional two years.

This development comes following what had been described as a "stubborn" standoff between Vanna and ABC executives.

The negotiations centered on her pursuit of a well-deserved pay raise, particularly in the wake of the surprising departure of longtime host Pat Sajak, as she had gone years without a salary increase.

Fortunately, it appears that the impasse between Vanna White and network executives has been amicably resolved.

It has now been officially confirmed that she will continue her role on the show through the 2025 to 2026 seasons.

According to reports from TMZ, this renewed agreement was reached after showrunners conceded to provide Vanna with a "substantial increase" on her annual $3 million salary. Remarkably, this marks her first salary boost in a staggering 18 years.

Pat Sajak had been commanding an impressive $15 million per season compared to Vanna White's reported $3 million annual salary.

Recent reports also shed light on some initial challenges encountered during Vanna White's contract negotiations with the show's producers.

According to an insider, there were a few "hiccups" in the discussions. Both parties are aware that there is ample time to reach an agreement and avoid any disruptions in Pat's final year as host.



