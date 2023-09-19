Canadian intelligence finds possible Indian involvement in killing of Sikh leader

Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. — By reporter Murtaza Ali Shah

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that the Indian government could be involved in the killing of the Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was the national of his country terming his deliberations "credible", as he urged the Modi administration to explain the situation.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down just outside a Sikh temple on June 18, in British Columbia.

While speaking Monday in the House of Commons, Justin Trudeau said that the issue was raised at the G20 summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Trudeau said, adding that "it is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open and democratic societies conduct themselves."

