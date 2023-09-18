How is Russel Brand’s wife is dealing with husband’s rape allegations

Russel Brand landed in trouble as four women detailed harrowing accounts of sexual assault they experienced at the hand of the English comedian after The Sunday Times published an exposé on Friday.

After the allegations surfaced against the 48-year-old, his wife, Laura Gallacher, subtly reacted to the news.

The Joy Journal author, 36, deleted her Instagram account in response her husband’s latest controversy, per The Mirror. Her IG handle was @thejoyjournal, which is also the name of the book she released in 2020.

Gallacher, who is believed to have given birth to their third child with Brand this month, also shares daughter Mabel, 7, and Peggy, 5. The pair had tied the knot in 2017.

Brand and Gallacher initially dated before comedian’s marriage to Katy Perry in 2010. The Firework singer and Brand got divorced in 2012 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Gallacher reconnected with the controversial comic in a whirlwind romance despite not having seen him in years. In an interview, the writer admitted that their romance felt like Brand “organised” as a mutual friend brought them together, via report by Daily Mail.

She added, “He was so different. We both immediately knew it was going to be serious.”

A friend of Gallacher said at the time that she was “besotted” with the Brand and “wanted to mend him.”

Russell proposed to Laura in June 2016 and wedded in an intimate service at Remenham Church near their home in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire in England.