Doja Cat reveals inspiration behind new song 'Balut'

Doja Cat releases her new song Balut from upcoming album, Scarlet

Doja Cat, who recently performed at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), has revealed the inspiration behind the title of her newly released song, Balut.



While addressing the queries of her fans about song's unique name, the 27-year-old rapper took to her Instagram story and explained the meaning and theme of her new track.

"I named the song Balut because it signifies a bird that's being eaten alive," she wrote.



Doja continued, "It's a metaphor for Twitter stans and the death of Twitter toxicity. The beginning of X and the end of 'tweets.'"



Balut is the fourth song from the singer’s upcoming album, Scarlet.



Previously, Doja has released Attention, Paint the Town Red, and Demons from the same album, scheduled to release on September 22.

It is interesting to note here that Balut is a popular dish in Philippines, consisting of fertilised developing egg embryo that is boiled or steamed and eaten directly from the shell.