NSYNC’s upcoming tour plans revealed after announcing new upcoming track

NSYNC, the hit ’90s pop band, brought back nostalgia for millennials as the reunited at the MTV VMAs 2023 on Tuesday.

Two decades ago, NSYNC won Best Pop award for Bye Bye Bye, and so they were invited to present the accolade for the category, which was eventually won by Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero.

And like the Cruel Summer hitmaker, many fans began speculating if there will be a potential tour in the works. However, that does not seem to be the case.

Sources confirmed to Page Six that NSYNC is not heading for a tour but Justin Timberlake sure is.

“Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024,” a music insider told the outlet.

After Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited on Tuesday evening, Swift was notably starstruck as she gushed over her pop idols.

She even quizzed them, “Like, are you doing something? What's going to happen now ... They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is!”

After the appearance at VMAs, just 24 hours later the band announced a new track on the way called, Better Place, which will be releasing on September 29.

The song will also be featured in the upcoming DreamWorks Animation movie Trolls Band Together.

NSYNC has most famously for a performance at the 2013 VMAs and to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.



While the band kept the song secret for over months, it is a possibility that the Mirrors singer may reunite the band once again on his tour.