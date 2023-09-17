Where is Melania? Donald Trump breaks silence

Former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. — AFP

Former US President Donald Trump and her wife, Melania Trump were not seen together in public for a very long time despite the legal woes and indictments of the 77-year-old as he was criminally charged four times this year without her life partner on his side.

Melania Trump has been absent from the public eye and her last appearance with Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago Easter brunch in early April.

The 52-year-old Melania was nowhere to be seen when his husband went four times to different courts for arraignment starting with his first case of paying hush money to an adult film star Stormy Daniels.



She was also not seen at Trump's press conference when he was indicted for the first time which he held at Mar-a-Lago. But Melania's father Viktor Knavs was spotted sitting between the former commander-in-chief's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

Trump is also facing other indictments in cases that include provoking people on his false claims of rigged elections leading to the January 6 2021 riots, retaining classified documents after leaving the Oval Office and election interference and criminal racketeering to overturn the election results in the state of Georgia.



In an interview with NBC News Meet the Press, the four-time indicted said that former First Lady Melania Trump may be back on the campaign trail with him "pretty soon."



"Yes. Soon? Yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon," he told the channel, adding that "she's a private person, a great person, a very confident person and she loves our country very much."

“And honestly, I like to keep her away from it. It’s so nasty and so mean,” the first-ever indicted president of US history added in the interview which is due to air Sunday.

A former aide of Melania Trump Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, while speaking with Page Six said two months earlier that "the glaring absence did not signify that their marriage was breaking up."



"Melania lives in an ivory tower of denial. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armour", Wolkoff said.

The former model appeared on very limited occasions during Trump's campaign trials when her husband ran for the Oval Office. Even in 2020, she rarely attended public events.

As a first Lady, she was very low-profile spending time with the couple's then 10-year-old Barron. Trump noted that she was busy taking care of Barron Trump, who is now 17 years old, mentioning that "she loves that boy."