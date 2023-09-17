Daniel Radcliffe to star Deadpool 3, is he the next Wolverine variant?

Daniel Radcliffe rumored for key role in Deadpool 3, amidst growing multiverse speculation.

Daniel Radcliffe, widely recognized for his portrayal of the beloved Harry Potter, is the latest actor to be linked to a potential appearance in Deadpool 3.

The upcoming film's plot is heavily rumored to revolve around the concept of the multiverse, a notion that has gained traction with the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Jennifer Garner's Elektra, characters associated with the Fox-Marvel era of Marvel film adaptations.

As the anticipation for Deadpool 3 continues to mount, speculations suggest that more actors from the Fox-Marvel era might also make appearances.



While Radcliffe is best known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise, he has ventured into more eccentric characters in smaller-scale projects in recent years, such as Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Guns Akimbo.

If the rumor proves true, an appearance in Deadpool 3 would mark Radcliffe's most high-profile role since his days as the young wizard.

Since Hugh Jackman's departure from the role of Wolverine in 2017's Logan, Daniel Radcliffe's name has frequently emerged in discussions surrounding the next actor to take up the mantle of the iconic mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



