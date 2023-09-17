UAW strike: Workers and automakers engage in negotiations to defuse standoff

Negotiations persist in the ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) in the US auto industry. AFP

Negotiators for the United Auto Workers (UAW) and leading US automakers, including General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis, are engaged in ongoing discussions amid the UAW strike that entered a second day.



The UAW strike, which affects around 12,700 UAW workers, is part of a coordinated effort targeting assembly plants from the three major US automakers. Talks resumed after the UAW initiated one of the most significant industrial labor actions in the US in decades.



While discussions are ongoing, there has been no indication of a breakthrough in negotiations. The UAW's assessment of the discussions with Ford appears somewhat more optimistic than their initial characterisation of progress before the UAW strike's commencement.

Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, had previously expressed concerns about the UAW's proposals, claiming they could push the company towards bankruptcy. However, Ford's chief communications officer, Mark Truby, reiterated the company's commitment to reaching an agreement with the UAW that benefits both workers and the company's future investments.

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, announced an offer that includes raises of 20% over a four-and-a-half-year contract term, including an immediate 10% increase, in line with proposals from GM and Ford.

Talks with Stellantis are set to resume on Monday. However, these offers are substantially below the UAW's demand for a 40% wage increase by 2027, which includes an immediate 20% raise.

The UAW strike has resulted in production stoppages at key plants, affecting the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, Chevrolet Colorado, and other popular models.

Automakers argue for cost-competitive contracts, citing the substantial transition to electric vehicles, while workers emphasise the industry's robust profits over the past decade and CEO salary increases. The negotiations are at a crucial juncture, with potential implications for the entire US auto industry.