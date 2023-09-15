Kareena Kapoor drops sultry glimpses from latest cover shoot

Kareena Kapoor breaks internet with her latest photoshoot for a magazine cover

Kareena Kapoor has broken the internet with her stunning photoshoot for Hello India magazine.

The actress who is currently busy promoting her Netflix debut film Jaane Jaan dropped some sultry images on her Instagram handle.

The 42-year-old looked dead gorgeous in a black leather trench and trousers paired with a trendy bikini top.

For the magazine cover shoot, the Jab We Met star opted for a minimal makeup look.

In conversation with Hello, Kareena talked about her OTT debut and working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, a new talented addition to the industry.



The B-town diva said, "It’s a great opportunity for me to learn from new age actors who have a strong command over their craft."

"These are actors who are blessed with a kind of 'gift' that a lot of 'superstars' don’t have, and are complete naturals in front of the camera. I have never seen that before!"

During the interview, the mother of two opened up about embracing her forties and breaking the stereotype.

"Women must decide what they want to do. Today, they are brave and are doing amazing films, all on their own," shared the actress.

"I have always been known as a 'glam' actor, so I have to keep that game going as well. Besides my acting abilities, I am also known for my glamorous personality. And I enjoy wearing both hats."