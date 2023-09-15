Offset unveils new album title, release date, ‘Set It Off’

Offset announced the title and revealed the release date of his new sophomore solo album, Set It Off on social media.
The album, which also includes Travis Scott, is planned to be released on October 13.
The Migos rapper previously disclosed to Variety that Atlanta rapper Future, Chloe Bailey, Latto, and of course his wife Cardi B will all appear on the album.
The couple released their duet, Jealousy, last month.
The Migos rapper shared the cover art and the information that the project's lead single, Fan, will be released tomorrow accompanied by a video on X (previously Twitter).
He just announced on social media that the song They Can't Be Too Upset, which he had teased earlier this year on Instagram, will be included in the album.
The Lawrenceville, Georgia native hasn't released a solo album since Father of 4 in 2019. Set It Off is that album.
Prior to that, he worked on the full-length joint album Without Warning in 2017 with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin.
He last appeared as a member of Migos on the group's 2021 album Culture III, which was released in 2021 and served as the group's final release following the death of member Takeoff the following year.
“This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” Offset said earlier this year, as per Variety.
“The objective is to do it fully and smash shit and fuck the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”
