Former lovebirds Drake, SZA announce surprise collaboration

Drake and SZA were romantically involved in the past

Drake and SZA have joined forces to release brand-new music.

The dynamic duo took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their collaboration, out on Friday, Sept. 15.

The teasing post featured a photo of Halle Berry being slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and a “Parental Advisory” sticker on the bottom right corner.

Both Drake and SZA tagged each other in posts, captioning it with emojis.

To say fans were enthralled would be an understatement. The post on SZA’s profile boasted over 10k comments in only a few hours, with fans gearing up for a “COLD SZA AUTUMN!”

“collab of the year????” one of the comments read.

“Some madness… & Badness…. combination,” read another.

"Why you keep dropping surprises on us like thissss im losing itttt," a fan enthused.

The In My Feelings rapper previously announced his album titled, For All the Dogs, set to release on Sept. 22. Hence, it could be presumed that his upcoming collaboration with the Kill Bill singer will be a part of it.

Addressing the uproar around the album during his concert earlier this week, Drake told the Austin crowd, “I know y’all are excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out, but I’m gonna drop a song this week – just to let you know what’s up.”

For the unversed, Drake and SZA were romantically involved for a brief period of time around 2008-09.

