Margot Robbie joins Picket Line months after Barbie's success

Margot Robbie takes to the streets in support of SAG-AFTRA strike.

Margot Robbie recently joined the ranks of fellow actors in solidarity during a SAG-AFTRA rally.

Margot renowned for her role in Barbie, proudly wielded a protest poster as she marched alongside a throng of demonstrators, making their way from Netflix to Paramount Studios in West Hollywood.



Hollywood's actors and writers are currently staging their first 'double strike' in over six decades, driven by their commitment to safeguarding every industry worker's rights, especially in the face of potential displacement by AI technology, among other concerns.

This united front began with the Writers Guild of America initiating their strike in May, followed by SAG-AFTRA, the influential actors' union, on July 14.

The industrial action has cast a shadow over the entertainment industry, causing a significant halt in the production of major films and television shows.

Despite the strike nearing its second month, Margot Robbie joined the march with her companions.

Donning an oversized white SAG-AFTRA T-shirt, her signature blonde locks flowing freely, and stylish sunglasses, she trod the streets in chunky white sneakers while brandishing her poster high above her head.



