Newlyweds Vick Hope and Calvin Harris living life to the fullest

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope, who recently tied the knot, made their inaugural public appearance as a married couple as they embarked on their honeymoon on Monday.

Newlyweds embarked on their honeymoon in style, boarding a lavish £25 million private jet bound for Brindisi, Italy.

The renowned DJ and BBC Radio host had recently celebrated their marriage with a lavish Glastonbury-themed wedding over the weekend.

Their wedding festivities took place outdoors at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, where they were surrounded by family and friends, reveling late into the night.

Heading out for their romantic getaway, Calvin was seen loading their suitcases into the car as they left the Primrose Hill music studio. They traveled in opulence, opting for a private Embraer EMB-550 Legacy 500 jet for their honeymoon.

Calvin proudly displayed his new wedding ring, while Vick exuded happiness, clutching her basket handbag in anticipation of beachside relaxation.

Vick showcased her stunning figure in a long, form-fitting beige dress and designer sunglasses. In contrast, Calvin kept it casual with a light green t-shirt and dark shorts as he managed their luggage.

Although the couple has yet to officially release wedding photos, snapshots from the morning after the ceremony offer a glimpse into the luxurious and picturesque venue.