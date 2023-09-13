Simon Cowell makes big confession about his relationship with Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell has disclosed that he and his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, left therapists astonished with the revelations they shared during their couples' therapy sessions.

The X Factor judge and his now-fiancée have been in a relationship for a little over a decade. Last week, the 63-year-old TV and music mogul opened up about how his mental health deteriorated during the global pandemic.

He shared that he and Lauren sought therapy together to nurture the well-being of their relationship.

Simon sat down for an interview with his ex-girlfriend, Extra's Terri Seymour, whom he dated between 2002 to 2008, at his Malibu home where he opened up about how therapy helped change his and his partner's life.

Speaking about if it has made his relationship with current girlfriend Lauren better, he said: 'It has been good for both of us.

'In fact, we did do this thing where both of us go in… There was one point when we were together and I looked at the two therapists and their faces were like… and when we got out, we both cracked up and said, 'God, what must they be thinking?

'Then I spoke to my therapist afterward and he said, 'Honestly, Simon, that was nothing,' but it is healthy to go somewhere and let it all out.'

Lauren and Simon have been friends since 2004, however, they only began dating in 2012, when Lauren was still married to her husband Andrew Silverman.

The couple's affair was revealed in July 2013 when it hit the headlines that Lauren was expecting a baby with Simon and Andrew filed for divorce.

The pair have been together ever since and share a son Eric, nine. In 2022 they got engaged when Simon popped the question while on holiday in Barbados after the star reassessed his views on marriage and realised he'd fallen in love.