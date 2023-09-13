Michelle Obama's favourite restaurant is in Madrid

Michelle Obama with staff of Murillo restaurant. — Murillo Cafe Bistro

Michelle Obama has a favourite restaurant in Madrid known as Murillo Cafe Bistro, where she enjoyed the company of her friends along with visiting different cities in Spain.



On their social media, Murillo Cafe announced the information and expressed gratitude for the former first lady's visit. The caption was published on the website Madrid Total, reads, "Madrid is filled with impressive restaurants and Michelle Obama decided to return to Murillo Cafe."

Eliza Arcaya and Johanna Müller-Klingspor founded the Murillo Cafe, which serves a variety of Mediterranean meals such as soups, salads, ceviches, tartare dishes, and more.

The restaurant was built in the manner of traditional Madrid eateries, maintaining some of the original buildings from when it was established in 1927. It's close to the Prado Museum, which Michelle wanted to go back to, Hola reported.

Michelle Obama's vacation in Spain

Michelle was seen in Majorca at the beginning of September, where she was meeting her close pals Jaime Costos and his partner Michael Smith.

Smith is an interior designer who works with celebrities, and Costos was a former US ambassador to Madrid. Then she was seen in Madrid flaunting a variety of looks, including a gorgeous denim dress that she wore with shoes and a vibrant jumper.

Michelle sent a message of memory and images of the 9/11 monument on September 11. "Today is a day for reflection and, more importantly, for remembering those who passed away on September 11." May we always remember to share their tales and pay tribute to their legacies," she said.