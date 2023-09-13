Pak vs SL: Plagued by injuries, Pakistan announces its Playing XI for tomorrow's match

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (second left) waits near a room as rain delays the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan amid multiple injuries, announced their playing XI for the Super 4 stage match against Sri Lanka scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).

The Green Shirts have made five changes for their match against the Islanders. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the lineup on their official X — formerly known as Twitter — handle.

The Men in Green have made changes to both their batting and bowling lineups. In batting, Mohammad Haris replaced the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, whereas Saud Shakeel and Muhammad Haris have made it to the playing XI as Salman Ali Agha and Faheem Ashraf have been given rest in tomorrow’s match.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zaman Khan have replaced Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah as the duo suffered injuries in their previous match against arch-rivals India.

The development comes as unfortunately for Pakistan, three of their players, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf suffered injuries during the game against India. Pakistan had to call Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani as back-up.

Zaman reached Colombo earlier today and has joined the team. He will make his international debut in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, Dahani will leave for Colombo tonight and will arrive tomorrow.

Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka is a must-win for the Men in Green following their 228-run defeat against India after which Pakistan’s net run rate (NRR) stands at -1.892.

The Men in Green and the Lankan Tigers will take on each other in a must-win match on September 14 as whoever wins, will qualify for the final.

With four points in the Super Four stage, India have confirmed their place in the final while Sri Lanka and Pakistan both have two points each.

However, Sri Lanka’s NRR is at -0.2 meaning that if the match is washed out due to rain, the islanders will proceed to the finals due to their NRR.

Playing XI

Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Zaman Khan.