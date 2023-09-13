Meghan Markle travels to Invictus Games without glam squad amid financial woes

Meghan Markle has decided on getting ready herself for all her Invictus Games appearances

Meghan Markle has reportedly cut back on her glam squad as the Duchess of Sussex made her trip to Germany for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games without her stylist, make up and hair artists.

According to aides close to the Duchess of Sussex, said that the Suits actress decided to skip taking her glam team as she opted to do her own hair and makeup herself for the Invictus Games.

The Telegraph reported, "Aides revealed that Meghan has not travelled with a hair stylist or makeup artist, opting instead to do it herself."

The Sun added that the former actress "travelled without a stylist and did her own hair and make-up."

Meanwhile sources told the Daily Mail about how Meghan got ready after touching down in Germany for her first appearance in public.

As per the insider, Meghan did not struggle getting herself put together for the grand event.

"Aides said Meghan, 42, did her own hair and make-up soon after arriving at her five star hotel in Dusseldorf and got ready for the event in just over an hour."

