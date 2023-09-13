Jared Leto gives insight of new album: ‘About isolation and dark days’

Jared Leto, musician and artist, gets candid about his forthcoming album Thirty Seconds to Mars. Especially for Leto, its important that his fans connect with it on an emotional level.



Recently, the A Beautiful Lie crooner during an interview with Entertainment Tonight talked about the behind story of new album, which he said was influenced by both darkness and isolation of the pandemic lockdowns as well as the joy of coming back to normal.

“This album was born into the early days of COVID, after my brother [bandmate Shannon Leto] and I wrote, you know, a dozen songs about isolation and those darker days,” Leto recalled. “And as we started to come out of that period, the album reflected that too. That optimism, that hope, that celebration.”

“But I think that time was probably the first period in our lives where we ever were in the same place for that length of time,” he added.

Leto has explained that for his band the biggest task was too short list the tracks that would be featured in the album and not creating new music.

“My brother and I had about a couple hundred songs and the majority of the songs kind of fall to the side, and that part is pretty easy,” Leto said of the selection process. “It gets a little harder when you start to narrow it down to 20 or 30.”

“But some songs, you know, they share similar territory, they might share a similar melody or lyrically there's not enough variety, so you really look to the songs you're most excited about,” he shared. “And of course, you start asking the people around you.”

Although, the actor shared to be careful of people’s opinion about your music.

“I remember there's one song that made the album and the people closest to me, no one was that excited about it,” Leto recalled.

“It's a song called "Never Not Love You," and I really believed in the song. So, there are a few people who I really trust, and are very talented, and they just weren't that excited about it. So I thought, 'You know what? I'm gonna ignore them and I'm gonna keep pushing forward.' And when I finished the song, it's really the only song I've ever had in my life where I played it for a few people and they just started weeping.”

“Which is a weird thing to be happy about, but it really touched them,” he added. “It compelled some real emotion. And it's a beautiful thing to connect with people.”