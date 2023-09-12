Oprah Winfrey explains why she never felt imposter syndrome in her life

Oprah Winfrey has recently confessed she’s never felt “imposter syndrome” in her life and hence this is an alien concept for her.



While promoting her new book with co-author Arthur C. Brooks, Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier, Winfrey told PEOPLE, “I don't have any of that imposter feelings that so many people have.”

“I didn't even understand it, I had to look it up,” continued the 69-year-old.

The former talk show host revealed that it’s because of her upbringing that she’s unaware of this notion.

“I remember as a young girl being a strong orator in the national competition for speaking and winning the local championships, then the state championships. And then placing, I think it was No. 3 or something, in the nationals,” recalled Winfrey.

She mentioned, “I remember after every contest, the families whose kids were just in the contest were going to celebrate and their families were all excited. My father's thing was, ‘Get your coat’.”

Winfrey disclosed, “I learned, in all these years, every exciting thing that would happen to me it was always, that's good, get your coat. Get your coat.”

“I don't know if that was ingrained in my personality or I just learned that nobody's going to be excited about it, so you might as well just get your coat and go,” pointed out the TV personality.

Winfrey added, “I don't have high highs and I don't have low lows. Which is a good thing, because no matter what I'm going through, I know I'm going to come out of it, and be okay.”

“This is why,” Winfrey noted, “I value the ability to live in the space of true appreciation for a life, not just well lived, but well-earned.”