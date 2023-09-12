Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send author pal for Prince William's 'throat'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's author pal will be releasing a book that includes a chapter dedicated to Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s author pal Omid Scobie reportedly has Prince William on his radar as he plans to release his upcoming book Endgame which promises inside details on the lives of the royal family.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield spoke to Sky News Australia and accused the author of going for the Duke of Cambridge’s 'throat' in his new book, which has a chapter entirely dedicated to the royal.

"It does seem like Omid Scobie is going for Prince William's throat. And if I had to put if I was a betting man, I'd put my money on Prince William," she said.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell spoke to GB News and said that Scobie was nothing less than the "minister of propaganda" by using his beef with the Sussexes to propel

"I think he’s just pathetic and I don’t think that Prince William needs to worry. Everybody knows that Omid is the minister of propaganda."