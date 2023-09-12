Beyoncé pens gratitude note to 'incomparable' Diana Ross for birthday surprise

Diana Ross sang 'Happy Birthday' to Beyonce during Los Angeles concert on Sept. 4

Beyoncé is basking in some birthday love following a surprise appearance from Diana Ross at her birthday concert last week.

The pop star was joined by the Supremes star to sing her 'Happy Birthday', as she turned 42 on Monday, Sept. 4, in Los Angeles.

“Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross. The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one,” Beyoncé wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of photos and videos featuring stills from the magical night.

“Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen (bee emoji),” she added.

The post was lead by a photo of the two music superstars smiling ear to ear as they held hands on stage with microphones in their hands.

For the performance, Ross was dressed in a floor-length sequin black gown as she let her curly black hair fall over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the Run the World singer rocked a gold and black hand-print Loewe bodysuit.

The songstress’ gratitude post for the legendary singer was followed by one for Kendrick Lamar, who also performed with her in one of her shows of the ongoing Renaissance Tour.

“Thank you again to the legend Kendrick Lamar for blessing the Renaissance World Tour. I deeply appreciate you. What an incredible experience. Respect,” she captioned the post.