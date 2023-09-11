Pete Davidson addresses ‘post-rehab glow’ on Jon, John & Pete tour

Pete Davidson has recently taken a hilarious dig at himself about his rehabilitation treatment alongside John Mulaney and Jon Stewart during their Jon, John & Pete tour on September 10.

On Sunday, Pete took the stage at the Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City as he spoke about his health struggles and post-rehab glow during the show, via US Weekly.

Pete revealed that he had been on “ketamine for four years” while making fun of his time in rehab.

In June, US Weekly reported that Pete was admitted in rehab after suffering from PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

During the show, Pete joked about his stalker, who he claimed broke into his house in 2021.

According to TMZ, the stalker was reckoned “unfit to stand trial and placed in the custody of a psychiatric facility,” in April this year.

Pete also addressed his mother, Amy Davidson, which disclosing about his past obsession with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I started thinking at 10 that I am gay,” recalled Pete.

However, he mentioned that he’s since “debunked that theory,” confirming to his mother that he was straight.

Meanwhile, Pete did not talk about his recent breakup with Chase Sui Wonders after one year of their relationship.