Selena Gomez explains why she waited six years to release Single Soon

Selena Gomez has recently explained why she waited six years to release her new track, Single Soon.



In a new interview with Pop Crush, the Calm Down hit-maker revealed her new song was penned six years ago when she wasn’t single.

Before releasing this track, the song was reproduced and now it sounded “amazing” and Selena is proud of it.

Dishing on why she didn’t release back then, Gomez responded, “I didn't release it back then because I wasn't in that place.”

Following her breakup, Selena addressed new chapter in her life, stating, “Genuinely I feel so happy, and I haven't been in a relationship in five years and I'm happy as can be, and feel like I'm finally in a place where like whatever comes my way it'll just add to my life, it won't take anything away.”

The Fetish crooner said that she wanted to put out a fun song that can be “interpreted in so many different ways” to make it enjoyable for everyone.

Meanwhile, Single Soon was released last month on August 25, the same day, when Miley Cyrus also released her new track Used to Be Young.

In the music video, Selena could be seen enjoying a night out with her girls, chilling at a sleepover and swimming in a pool.

At present, Selena is working on her forthcoming music album as well as filming her cooking series Selena + Chef.