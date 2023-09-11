Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Couple 'part ways' in major move to save career

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been scrambling to save their career

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to part ways in their careers as the couple plan to make big changes in their comeback.

Alison Boshoff, while writing for DailyMail, noted that the couple decided on a different approach, one that does not see them standing side by side but rather, a divorce on a professional level.

Noting the drastic changes the couple adopted, with Meghan being absent from most of her husband's activities and vice versa, Boshoff noted that the pair's interests did not necessarily make for a good professional pairing.

"Professional separation between the pair has become increasingly notable, too: Harry’s Invictus charity, for example, which does remarkable work with injured servicemen and women, is hugely meaningful to him — but is very much his project, not his wife’s," she noted.



While Meghan is set to join her husband at his beloved Invictus Games, she has seemingly decided on being more 'formal' in her approach as she plans for her ow comeback.

"Meghan is due to join him in Dusseldorf later next week, but seems to have thought better of playing a formal role, and her name has dropped off the diary of events."

"Don’t forget that she was missing in action for the media blitz for Harry’s book Spare and, again, didn’t make more than the most fleeting appearance in her husband’s latest Netflix documentary, Heart Of Invictus."

As for what the two plan for their careers, the columnist noted that the Suits actress planned to emerge as the next 'global lifestyle influencer'.

"And, notably, it is Meghan, and not Harry, who has signed up with super-agent Ari Emanuel in a deal which will seemingly make her a global lifestyle influencer with a side order of philanthropy — more of which later."